Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $181.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $183.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

CVLT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 356,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.