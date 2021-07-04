Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

