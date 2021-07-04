Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.0% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $11,891,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,668,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The company has a market cap of $267.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

