Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
NYSE FOF opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.62.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.