Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.62.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

