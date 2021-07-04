Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

