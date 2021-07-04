Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$131.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.38.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$121.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Insiders have sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last quarter.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

