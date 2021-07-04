Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 602.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $93.05 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

