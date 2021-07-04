Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $26.99

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $26.19. Clarivate shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 1,122 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

