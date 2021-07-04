Citigroup Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $122.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.48.

NYSE:LSI opened at $109.25 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

