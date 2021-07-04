Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

