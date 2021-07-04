Citigroup Inc. Purchases 61,653 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 3,034.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR opened at $56.43 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

