Citigroup Inc. Purchases 27,805 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

SHG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.