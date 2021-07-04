Citigroup Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

