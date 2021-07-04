Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Overstock.com by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Overstock.com by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

