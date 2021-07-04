Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

