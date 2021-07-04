Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $56.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.30 to $56.30 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

