CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 378 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

