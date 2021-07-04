CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

