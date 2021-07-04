CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $170.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

