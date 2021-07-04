CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI opened at $155.57 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.74 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

