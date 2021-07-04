CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,133 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

