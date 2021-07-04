CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,993 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA opened at $242.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.93. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

