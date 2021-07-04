CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,620 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,063,000 after buying an additional 56,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,339,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $262.72 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $272.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85, a PEG ratio of 287.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

