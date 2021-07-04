China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4951 per share. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.