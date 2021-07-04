China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Plans $1.02 Dividend

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0198 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $15.66 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

