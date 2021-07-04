Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.45% of Chiasma worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

