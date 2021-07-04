Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $124.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.