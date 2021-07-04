Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

CHMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

