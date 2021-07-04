Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,347 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of Chegg worth $59,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE:CHGG opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.