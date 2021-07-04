ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,623.03

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $348,623.03 and $31,945.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

