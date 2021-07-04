Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 156,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,821,947 shares.The stock last traded at $24.88 and had previously closed at $26.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.