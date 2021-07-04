Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.