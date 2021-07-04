Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.86.

CVE stock opened at C$11.98 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 over the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

