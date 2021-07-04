Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 127,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. 21,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

