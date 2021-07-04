CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440,800 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 983,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,337. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

