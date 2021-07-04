Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. 2,434,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.