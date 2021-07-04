Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRM traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 3,515,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61. Castor Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

