Casino Betting Coin Price Tops $0.0502 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

