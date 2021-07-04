Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,032,000 after acquiring an additional 124,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Barclays boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASY stock opened at $195.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.23. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.37 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.