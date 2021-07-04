CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,457,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 12,513,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 776.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CPAMF opened at $1.62 on Friday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

