Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COF. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.75. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

