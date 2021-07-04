Capital International Investors Sells 4,922 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,584,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

