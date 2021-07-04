Capital International Investors Sells 2,504,534 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,504,534 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of Seagen worth $2,172,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,271. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.42.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

