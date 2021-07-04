Capital International Investors Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,891,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,660,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

