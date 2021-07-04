Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $209,000 Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of VirnetX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 88.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 117.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 74.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VHC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. VirnetX Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

