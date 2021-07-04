Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SBSW opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

