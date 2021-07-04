Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421,297 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $287,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

TSM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

