Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $53,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.79.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

