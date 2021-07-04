Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521,717 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $64,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,047. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.