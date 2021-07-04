Capital Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $102,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.